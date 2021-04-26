Northern Trust Corp Has $489,000 Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,522,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 398,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

