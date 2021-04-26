Northern Trust Corp Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $6.05 on Monday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

