Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Valhi worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VHI opened at $24.71 on Monday. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

