Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $5.85 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

