Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.04

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.04 and last traded at $110.59, with a volume of 608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.