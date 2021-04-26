Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.20.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$44.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 68.65%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

