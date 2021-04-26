Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NUE stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

