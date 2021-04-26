Numeraire Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.36 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $64.08 or 0.00119647 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $314.74 million and $27.36 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.83 or 0.07617491 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

