Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Universal Logistics worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULH opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $647.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

