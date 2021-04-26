Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 50.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

