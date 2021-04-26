Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,953 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

