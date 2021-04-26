Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a PE ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

