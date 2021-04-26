Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,305 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Entravision Communications worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

