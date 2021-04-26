Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

