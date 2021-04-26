Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,052 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVM opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

