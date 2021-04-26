Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,970 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 350,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Entercom Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 100,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entercom Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entercom Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 14.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

