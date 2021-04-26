NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $606.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.84 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.47. The firm has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

