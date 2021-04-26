NVR (NYSE:NVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5,068.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The trend is expected to continue in the near term. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Earnings Estimate by 2.1% and increased 40.6% year over year. It is benefiting from robust demand for new homes on lower mortgage rates and a rising work-from-home trend in the United States. New orders increased 26% from the prior year to 6,314 units. Average sales price of new orders also rose 10% from the prior-year quarter. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. However, uncertainties about the business disruptions due to the pandemic and escalating land, labor and raw material costs have been a threat to NVR. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,711.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,374.69. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,028.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

