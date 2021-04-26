Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.92. 16,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,844. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average of $154.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

