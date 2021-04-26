Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 244,556 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.