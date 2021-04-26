Nwam LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 249.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

