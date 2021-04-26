Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.12. 57,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,744. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.