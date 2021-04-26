Nwam LLC Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. 26,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,478. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

