Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,678,906 shares of company stock worth $10,740,069. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

