OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.54. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

