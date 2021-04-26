OceanEx Token Hits Market Cap of $17.38 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $745,338.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.06 or 0.01010915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00689080 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,624.30 or 1.00191242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

