Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $285.00 at Argus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Argus from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $259.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

