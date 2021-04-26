Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $285.00 at Argus

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Argus from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $259.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit