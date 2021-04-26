OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 438 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NCR were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NCR opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

