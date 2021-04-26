OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $251.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.98 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

