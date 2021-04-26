OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $151.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $152.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.