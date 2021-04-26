OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 216.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

FIS opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

