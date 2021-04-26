Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $39.01 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

