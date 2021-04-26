Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

