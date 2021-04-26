ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

