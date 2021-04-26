Open Platform Hits Market Cap of $6.02 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $6.02 million and $354,128.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00751487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00094875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.76 or 0.07478612 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

