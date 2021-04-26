Oppenheimer Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,313.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,886.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

