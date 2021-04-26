Oppenheimer Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.89.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.