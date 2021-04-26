Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €11.50 by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

EPA ORA opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.97. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit