Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €11.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

EPA ORA opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.97. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

