Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,013 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $398,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.