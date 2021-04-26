Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 445 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

