Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

