Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,209 shares of company stock valued at $221,122,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $356.87 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

