Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

Shares of SMG opened at $232.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

