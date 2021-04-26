Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $475,631.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $475,631.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

