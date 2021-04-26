Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $120.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $123.79. 4,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

