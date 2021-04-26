Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.