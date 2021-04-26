Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.
OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.
Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.