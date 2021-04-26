Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $36.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

