Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) is F3Logic LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,165 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 7.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $53,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.