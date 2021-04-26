Pachira Investments Inc. Has $34.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.