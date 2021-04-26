Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

